MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yuken India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.64 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.64 crore in December 2020 up 21.08% from Rs. 56.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 25.18% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2019.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2019.

Close

Yuken India shares closed at 530.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.

Yuken India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations68.6443.1156.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations68.6443.1156.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.4117.3724.36
Purchase of Traded Goods2.271.241.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.540.34-0.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.628.089.22
Depreciation2.312.141.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.5914.2618.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.91-0.321.87
Other Income1.122.190.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.031.872.81
Interest2.712.452.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.32-0.58-0.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.32-0.58-0.07
Tax1.26-0.55-2.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.06-0.032.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.06-0.032.46
Minority Interest0.010.010.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04-0.110.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.11-0.122.48
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.59-0.102.05
Diluted EPS2.59-0.102.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.59-0.102.05
Diluted EPS2.59-0.102.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Yuken India
first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.