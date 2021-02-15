Yuken India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.64 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.64 crore in December 2020 up 21.08% from Rs. 56.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 25.18% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2019.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2019.

Yuken India shares closed at 530.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.