York Exports Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 10.71 Crore, Up 8.4% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in September 2020 up 8.4% from Rs. 9.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 2.99% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2020 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2019.

York Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2019.

York Exports shares closed at 13.40 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months