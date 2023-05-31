English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    York Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for York Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 110.2% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    York Exports shares closed at 33.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.

    York Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.947.880.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.947.880.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.682.314.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.291.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.460.25-8.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.441.36
    Depreciation0.270.170.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.092.982.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.44-0.13
    Other Income0.020.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.44-0.13
    Interest0.340.170.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.27-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.580.27-0.28
    Tax-0.02---0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.560.27-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.560.27-0.27
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.79-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.520.79-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.79-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.520.79-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #York Exports
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm