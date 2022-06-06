York Exports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 141.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 141.1% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

York Exports shares closed at 33.00 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)