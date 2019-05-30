York Exports Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 76.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for York Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 76.31% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 92.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
York Exports shares closed at 11.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|York Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.51
|7.45
|0.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.51
|7.45
|0.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.77
|0.43
|0.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.15
|0.61
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.01
|2.34
|-2.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.66
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|2.84
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.46
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.48
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.11
|0.29
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.19
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.19
|-0.10
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.19
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.19
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.56
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.56
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.56
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.56
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited