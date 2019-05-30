York Exports Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 76.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 76.31% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 92.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

York Exports shares closed at 11.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)