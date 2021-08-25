York Exports Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore, up 771.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore in June 2021 up 771.86% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 237.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021 up 97.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

York Exports shares closed at 15.67 on August 24, 2021 (BSE)