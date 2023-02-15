York Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 24.52% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 51.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.