York Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 24.52% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 51.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

York Exports shares closed at 48.15 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.46% over the last 12 months.