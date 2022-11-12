York Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore in September 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 up 60.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2021.

York Exports shares closed at 47.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 18.33% over the last 12 months.