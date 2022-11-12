English
    York Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for York Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore in September 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 up 60.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2021.

    York Exports shares closed at 47.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 18.33% over the last 12 months.

    York Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.712.9117.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.712.9117.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.543.741.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.420.901.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.08-6.789.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.591.63
    Depreciation0.180.170.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.252.902.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.650.390.70
    Other Income0.00--0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.650.390.80
    Interest0.390.250.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.260.140.68
    Exceptional Items----0.06
    P/L Before Tax1.260.140.75
    Tax0.200.020.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.060.120.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.060.120.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.100.140.69
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.280.422.04
    Diluted EPS3.280.422.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.280.422.04
    Diluted EPS3.280.422.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

