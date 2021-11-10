York Exports Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, up 59.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in September 2021 up 59.76% from Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 189.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021 up 6.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2020.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2020.

York Exports shares closed at 38.20 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 201.02% returns over the last 6 months and 112.81% over the last 12 months.