York Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for York Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 255.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
York Exports shares closed at 33.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.
|York Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.94
|7.88
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.94
|7.88
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.68
|2.31
|4.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.29
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.46
|0.25
|-8.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.44
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.17
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.09
|2.98
|2.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.44
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.44
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.34
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.27
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.27
|-0.21
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|0.27
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|0.27
|-0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|0.14
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.70
|0.40
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|1.20
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|1.20
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|1.20
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|1.20
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited