York Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 255.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

York Exports shares closed at 33.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.