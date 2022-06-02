York Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 141.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for York Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 141.1% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 18.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
York Exports shares closed at 31.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)
|
|York Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.83
|6.33
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.83
|6.33
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.36
|0.59
|3.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.03
|0.67
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.37
|1.18
|-7.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|0.95
|1.23
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.22
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.31
|2.21
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.51
|-0.14
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.51
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.15
|0.25
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.26
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|0.33
|-0.26
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|0.25
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|0.25
|-0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|0.25
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.74
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.74
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.74
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.74
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited