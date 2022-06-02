York Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 141.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 141.1% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 18.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

York Exports shares closed at 31.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)