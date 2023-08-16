English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    York Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for York Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in June 2023 up 21.35% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    York Exports shares closed at 38.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and 22.15% over the last 12 months.

    York Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.530.942.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.530.942.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.492.683.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.220.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.46-5.46-6.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.541.401.59
    Depreciation0.200.270.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.942.092.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-0.260.39
    Other Income0.000.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-0.240.39
    Interest0.340.340.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.17-0.580.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.17-0.580.14
    Tax0.03-0.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.14-0.560.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.14-0.560.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.07-0.130.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.21-0.700.14
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-1.910.42
    Diluted EPS0.62-1.910.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-1.910.42
    Diluted EPS0.62-1.910.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #York Exports
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!