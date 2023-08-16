York Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in June 2023 up 21.35% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

York Exports shares closed at 38.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and 22.15% over the last 12 months.