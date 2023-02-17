York Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 24.52% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 62.13% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021.

York Exports shares closed at 45.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.