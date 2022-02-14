York Exports Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore, down 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore in December 2021 down 32.68% from Rs. 9.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 27.63% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 23.16% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

York Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2020.

York Exports shares closed at 40.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)