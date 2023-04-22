 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank's net profit drops 45% YoY in January-March on higher provisions

Apr 22, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Yes Bank's net profit fell to Rs 202 crore ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from Rs 367 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Yes Bank on Saturday reported a near 45% drop in net profit year-on-year for the January-March quarter as provisions for bad loans increased.

Net profit fell to RS 202 crores ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from Rs 367 crores in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to drop to Rs 288 crores, according to Refinitiv data.

"Increased provisions on standard assets merely as a prudent measure; do not see any specific rise in stress," said Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank.

However, quarter-on-quarter, the net profit soared by 288 percent, as it had came in at just Rs 52 crores for the three-month period ending on December 31, 2022.