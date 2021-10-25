Yes Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,512.24 crore, down 23.37% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,512.24 crore in September 2021 down 23.37% from Rs. 1973.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.50 crore in September 2021 up 74.31% from Rs. 129.37 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 678.16 crore in September 2021 down 50.14% from Rs. 1,360.03 crore in September 2020.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.75 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)