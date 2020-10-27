172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|yes-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1973-37-crore-down-9-72-y-o-y-2-6019651.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,973.37 crore, down 9.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,973.37 crore in September 2020 down 9.72% from Rs. 2185.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.37 crore in September 2020 up 121.56% from Rs. 600.08 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,360.03 crore in September 2020 down 6.75% from Rs. 1,458.44 crore in September 2019.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.39% returns over the last 6 months and -75.98% over the last 12 months.

Yes Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,431.384,566.765,824.65
(b) Income on Investment628.35764.001,421.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI80.6848.3764.43
(d) Others104.98106.9575.85
Other Income706.75620.66945.93
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,272.023,577.945,200.37
Employees Cost612.00643.66659.17
Other Expenses708.09738.291,014.23
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,360.031,146.851,458.44
Provisions And Contingencies1,187.341,086.611,336.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax172.6960.24122.19
Tax43.3214.80722.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.3745.44-600.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.3745.44-600.08
Equity Share Capital5,010.982,510.09510.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.04-2.46
Diluted EPS0.060.04-2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.04-2.46
Diluted EPS0.060.04-2.46
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA32,344.3632,702.7017,134.41
ii) Net NPA7,868.138,157.509,757.20
i) % of Gross NPA16.9017.307.39
ii) % of Net NPA4.714.964.35
Return on Assets %0.200.10-0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:23 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank

