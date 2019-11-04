Yes Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.91 crore, down 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.91 crore in September 2019 down 9.58% from Rs. 2417.55 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 600.08 crore in September 2019 down 162.2% from Rs. 964.70 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,458.44 crore in September 2019 down 38.37% from Rs. 2,366.44 crore in September 2018.

Yes Bank shares closed at 66.60 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.67% returns over the last 6 months and -67.36% over the last 12 months.