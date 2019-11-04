Yes Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.91 crore, down 9.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.91 crore in September 2019 down 9.58% from Rs. 2417.55 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 600.08 crore in September 2019 down 162.2% from Rs. 964.70 crore in September 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,458.44 crore in September 2019 down 38.37% from Rs. 2,366.44 crore in September 2018.
Yes Bank shares closed at 66.60 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.67% returns over the last 6 months and -67.36% over the last 12 months.
|Yes Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|5,824.65
|6,106.15
|5,549.59
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,421.35
|1,539.07
|1,561.03
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|64.43
|103.66
|58.22
|(d) Others
|75.85
|67.27
|62.39
|Other Income
|945.93
|1,272.66
|1,473.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|5,200.37
|5,535.30
|4,813.68
|Employees Cost
|659.17
|661.48
|593.97
|Other Expenses
|1,014.23
|932.93
|930.59
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,458.44
|1,959.10
|2,366.44
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,336.25
|1,784.11
|939.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|122.19
|174.99
|1,426.46
|Tax
|722.27
|61.23
|461.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-600.08
|113.76
|964.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-600.08
|113.76
|964.70
|Equity Share Capital
|510.07
|463.78
|461.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|0.49
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|0.49
|4.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|0.49
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|0.49
|4.06
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|17,134.41
|12,092.10
|3,866.08
|ii) Net NPA
|9,757.20
|6,883.27
|2,019.67
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.07
|5.01
|1.60
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.04
|2.91
|0.84
|Return on Assets %
|-0.01
|0.10
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
