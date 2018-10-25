App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:53 PM IST

Yes Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,417.55 crore, up 28.25% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,417.55 crore in September 2018 up 28.25% from Rs. 1885.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 964.70 crore in September 2018 down 3.79% from Rs. 1,002.73 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,366.44 crore in September 2018 up 24.11% from Rs. 1,906.67 crore in September 2017.

Yes Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2017.

Yes Bank shares closed at 204.00 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -41.31% over the last 12 months.

Yes Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 5,549.59 5,004.66 3,693.20
(b) Income on Investment 1,561.03 1,350.86 922.67
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 58.22 162.03 144.66
(d) Others 62.39 60.49 39.81
Other Income 1,473.45 1,694.14 1,248.44
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 4,813.68 4,358.90 2,915.25
Employees Cost 593.97 590.62 562.76
Other Expenses 930.59 867.95 664.10
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 2,366.44 2,454.71 1,906.67
Provisions And Contingencies 939.98 625.65 447.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,426.46 1,829.06 1,459.61
Tax 461.76 568.70 456.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 964.70 1,260.36 1,002.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 964.70 1,260.36 1,002.73
Equity Share Capital 461.86 461.14 458.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 5.47 4.38
Diluted EPS 4.06 5.39 4.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 5.47 4.38
Diluted EPS 4.06 5.39 4.29
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 3,866.08 2,824.46 2,720.34
ii) Net NPA 2,019.67 1,262.57 1,543.26
i) % of Gross NPA 1.60 1.31 1.82
ii) % of Net NPA 0.84 0.59 1.04
Return on Assets % 1.10 1.60 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank

