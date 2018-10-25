Yes Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,417.55 crore, up 28.25% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,417.55 crore in September 2018 up 28.25% from Rs. 1885.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 964.70 crore in September 2018 down 3.79% from Rs. 1,002.73 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,366.44 crore in September 2018 up 24.11% from Rs. 1,906.67 crore in September 2017.

Yes Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2017.

Yes Bank shares closed at 204.00 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -41.31% over the last 12 months.