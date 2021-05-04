Yes Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 986.67 crore, down 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 986.67 crore in March 2021 down 22.54% from Rs. 1273.7 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,787.75 crore in March 2021 down 244.1% from Rs. 2,628.61 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 184.88 crore in March 2021 up 73.74% from Rs. 106.41 crore in March 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.91 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -48.58% over the last 12 months.