Yes Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.93 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.93 crore in March 2019 up 16.33% from Rs. 2154.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,506.64 crore in March 2019 down 227.74% from Rs. 1,179.44 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,323.39 crore in March 2019 down 38.03% from Rs. 2,135.43 crore in March 2018.

Yes Bank shares closed at 237.05 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.