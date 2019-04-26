Yes Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.93 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.93 crore in March 2019 up 16.33% from Rs. 2154.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,506.64 crore in March 2019 down 227.74% from Rs. 1,179.44 crore in March 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,323.39 crore in March 2019 down 38.03% from Rs. 2,135.43 crore in March 2018.
Yes Bank shares closed at 237.05 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yes Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,119.99
|6,248.40
|4,404.41
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,532.73
|1,603.80
|1,179.44
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|135.70
|41.62
|109.60
|(d) Others
|68.12
|65.12
|49.53
|Other Income
|531.69
|890.87
|1,420.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|5,350.61
|5,292.53
|3,588.74
|Employees Cost
|659.82
|625.36
|546.67
|Other Expenses
|1,054.41
|941.56
|893.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,323.39
|1,990.36
|2,135.43
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,661.70
|550.23
|399.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,338.31
|1,440.13
|1,735.79
|Tax
|-831.67
|438.28
|556.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,506.64
|1,001.85
|1,179.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,506.64
|1,001.85
|1,179.44
|Equity Share Capital
|463.01
|462.46
|460.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.51
|4.33
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|6.46
|4.30
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.51
|4.33
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-6.46
|4.30
|5.06
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|7,882.56
|5,158.62
|2,626.80
|ii) Net NPA
|4,484.85
|2,876.35
|1,312.75
|i) % of Gross NPA
|3.22
|2.10
|1.28
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.86
|1.18
|0.64
|Return on Assets %
|1.60
|1.10
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited