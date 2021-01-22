Yes Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,560.42 crore, up 140.46% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,560.42 crore in December 2020 up 140.46% from Rs. 1064.7867 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.71 crore in December 2020 up 100.81% from Rs. 18,560.31 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,285.54 crore in December 2020 up 35700.31% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2019.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 72.77 in December 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 17.25 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.