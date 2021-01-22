MARKET NEWS

Yes Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,560.42 crore, up 140.46% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,560.42 crore in December 2020 up 140.46% from Rs. 1064.7867 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.71 crore in December 2020 up 100.81% from Rs. 18,560.31 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,285.54 crore in December 2020 up 35700.31% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2019.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 72.77 in December 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 17.25 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.

Yes Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,474.564,431.384,749.49
(b) Income on Investment645.68628.35785.53
(c) Int. on balances With RBI109.3880.6818.81
(d) Others91.49104.9889.02
Other Income1,197.26706.75625.66
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,760.693,272.024,578.06
Employees Cost600.87612.00640.24
Other Expenses871.27708.091,056.62
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,285.541,360.03-6.42
Provisions And Contingencies2,198.841,187.3424,765.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax86.70172.69-24,772.15
Tax-64.0143.32-6,211.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.71129.37-18,560.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.71129.37-18,560.31
Equity Share Capital5,010.985,010.98510.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.06-72.77
Diluted EPS0.060.06-72.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.06-72.77
Diluted EPS0.060.06-72.77
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA29,546.5432,344.3640,709.20
ii) Net NPA6,856.587,868.1311,114.72
i) % of Gross NPA15.3616.9018.87
ii) % of Net NPA4.044.715.97
Return on Assets %0.200.20-23.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:44 pm

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

