Yes Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,666.41 crore, up 41.17% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,666.41 crore in December 2018 up 41.17% from Rs. 1888.8 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,001.85 crore in December 2018 down 6.97% from Rs. 1,076.87 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,990.36 crore in December 2018 down 0.57% from Rs. 2,001.81 crore in December 2017.

Yes Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2017.

Yes Bank shares closed at 197.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.14% over the last 12 months.