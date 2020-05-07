Yes Bank Q4: Private lender posts net loss of Rs 3,668 crore

Private lender Yes Bank on May 6 reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,274 crore, against Rs 2,505.9 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 1,065.5 crore in December ended quarter 2019.

Deposits fell by Rs 1,22,246 crore between March 2019 and March 2020.

The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,506.6 crore in March quarter 2019 and loss of Rs 18,564 crore in December quarter 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India on March 5 had taken control of the private lender and put it under moratorium. This prompted some depositors to withdraw their money at a time when the bank was struggling for liquidity.

Rana Kapoor, the bank's co-founder is facing money laundering charges and allegedly flouted lending norms, leading to the steep rise in NPAs.

Ravneet Gill, the bank's former CEO and Managing Director, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate, has also raised questions about Kapoor's actions and pinned the blame on him for the bank's downfall.

The central bank lifted moratorium on March 18 and handed over the charge to new board members. Prashant Kumar is the new MD and CEO of the bank.

SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank together invested Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank.

In the last one year, the stock has fallen 84 percent, while it was down 52 percent during March quarter, and 43 percent year-to-date.