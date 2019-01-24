App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Q3 net profit falls at Rs 1,001 crore; appoints Ravneet Gill as MD & CEO

Company's exposure to IL&FS group stood at Rs 2530 crore, while total gross slippages was at Rs 2,297 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Yes Bank has registered 7 percent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The bank announced appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1, 2019. Currently Ravneet Gill is CEO of Deutsche Bank India.

Gross NPA was at 2.10 percent against 1.60 percent, while net NPA at 1.18 percent versus 0.86 percent, QoQ.

Company's exposure to IL&FS group stood at Rs 2530 crore, while total gross slippages was at Rs 2,297 crore.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank grew at Rs 2,667 crore.

The advances grew by 42.2 percent to Rs 2,43,885 crore and total deposits were up 29.7 percent at Rs 222,758 crore, YoY.

Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank said, “Yes Bank has once again delivered satisfactory performance across income growth, margins, profitability and Capital accretion, despite the recognition and provision impact from a stressed Infrastructure conglomerate."

At 15:06 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 206.90, up Rs 9.60, or 4.87 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:09 pm

