MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yes Bank Q2: Why the valuation deters us despite its right moves

The reported adjusted price to book at 1.4x of Yes Bank does not look enticing from a valuation perspective, given the uncertain road to achieving its coveted RoA

Madhuchanda Dey
October 25, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Yes Bank Q2: Why the valuation deters us despite its right moves

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 13.75, Market Cap: Rs 34,450 crore) has reported the highest profit since the new management took over (March 2020), on the back of a write-back of provision, thanks to a decent recovery and upgrades. While the reported asset quality picture shows improvement, restructuring remains an area to be monitored, and weak macro prevents us from getting too constructive. The strategy of retailisation and granulariit’sation of advances and deposits continues, but it’s a marathon run rather...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation story has a sting in the tail

    Oct 22, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    Also in today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bitcoin’s risk quotient, the Weekly Tactical, Havells India stays the course, the Herd Immunity Tracker, COP26 has its task cut out, the curse of ‘old economy’ and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Maharaja has left the building

    Oct 9, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Privatisation of Air India means a one-time hit to the exchequer in the form of debt, but it’s a small price to pay for the government

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers