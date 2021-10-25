Yes Bank Q2: Why the valuation deters us despite its right moves

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 13.75, Market Cap: Rs 34,450 crore) has reported the highest profit since the new management took over (March 2020), on the back of a write-back of provision, thanks to a decent recovery and upgrades. While the reported asset quality picture shows improvement, restructuring remains an area to be monitored, and weak macro prevents us from getting too constructive. The strategy of retailisation and granulariit’sation of advances and deposits continues, but it’s a marathon run rather...