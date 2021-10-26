MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yes Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,511.00 crore, down 23.46% Y-o-Y

October 26, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,511.00 crore in September 2021 down 23.46% from Rs. 1974.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.65 crore in September 2021 up 85.16% from Rs. 120.25 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 674.84 crore in September 2021 down 50.05% from Rs. 1,350.91 crore in September 2020.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.35 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)

Yes Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,697.533,661.514,431.09
(b) Income on Investment719.71617.38628.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI142.11153.0480.68
(d) Others92.1392.01104.98
Other Income811.791,086.77727.02
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,140.483,122.703,270.93
Employees Cost732.62669.59631.94
Other Expenses915.34901.16718.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies674.84917.261,350.91
Provisions And Contingencies376.90644.501,187.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax297.94272.76163.58
Tax75.2969.0043.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.65203.76120.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.65203.76120.25
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates222.65203.76120.25
Equity Share Capital5,010.985,010.985,010.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.080.05
Diluted EPS0.090.080.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.080.05
Diluted EPS0.090.080.05
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA28,740.5928,505.9532,344.36
ii) Net NPA9,586.259,454.947,868.13
i) % of Gross NPA--15.6016.90
ii) % of Net NPA--5.784.71
Return on Assets %--0.300.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:22 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.