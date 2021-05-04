Yes Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 984.56 crore, down 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 984.56 crore in March 2021 down 22.51% from Rs. 1270.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,790.92 crore in March 2021 down 242.24% from Rs. 2,665.19 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 181.72 crore in March 2021 up 76.99% from Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.90 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and -48.61% over the last 12 months.