Yes Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 984.56 crore, down 22.51% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 984.56 crore in March 2021 down 22.51% from Rs. 1270.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,790.92 crore in March 2021 down 242.24% from Rs. 2,665.19 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 181.72 crore in March 2021 up 76.99% from Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.90 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and -48.61% over the last 12 months.

Yes Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,167.634,474.014,577.00
(b) Income on Investment642.04645.68514.97
(c) Int. on balances With RBI93.60109.3823.48
(d) Others84.3591.49102.00
Other Income847.311,225.18624.96
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,003.062,759.623,946.91
Employees Cost597.74622.67656.00
Other Expenses1,052.41880.931,136.83
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies181.722,282.52102.67
Provisions And Contingencies5,239.592,198.854,832.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5,057.8783.67-4,729.35
Tax-1,266.95-64.01-1,097.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,790.92147.68-3,631.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----6,296.94
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,790.92147.682,665.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3,790.92147.682,665.19
Equity Share Capital5,010.985,010.982,510.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.510.06-8.22
Diluted EPS-1.510.06-8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.510.066.03
Diluted EPS-1.510.066.03
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA28,609.5329,546.5432,877.59
ii) Net NPA9,813.366,856.588,623.78
i) % of Gross NPA15.4115.3616.80
ii) % of Net NPA5.884.045.03
Return on Assets %-5.700.203.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank
first published: May 4, 2021 03:12 pm

