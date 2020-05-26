Yes Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore, down 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore in March 2020 down 49.31% from Rs. 2506.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,665.19 crore in March 2020 up 276.69% from Rs. 1,508.44 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2020 down 92.2% from Rs. 1,317.01 crore in March 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 26.55 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -59.03% returns over the last 6 months and -80.70% over the last 12 months.