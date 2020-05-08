Yes Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore, down 49.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore in March 2020 down 49.31% from Rs. 2506.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,665.19 crore in March 2020 up 276.69% from Rs. 1,508.44 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2020 down 92.2% from Rs. 1,317.01 crore in March 2019.
Yes Bank shares closed at 28.10 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.71% returns over the last 6 months and -82.94% over the last 12 months.
|Yes Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|4,577.00
|4,745.56
|6,117.97
|(b) Income on Investment
|514.97
|785.53
|1,532.73
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|23.48
|18.81
|135.70
|(d) Others
|102.00
|89.02
|69.64
|Other Income
|624.96
|658.52
|554.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,946.91
|4,577.31
|5,349.35
|Employees Cost
|656.00
|665.19
|680.26
|Other Expenses
|1,136.83
|1,067.57
|1,063.69
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|102.67
|-12.63
|1,317.01
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,832.02
|24,765.73
|3,658.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,729.35
|-24,778.36
|-2,341.81
|Tax
|-1,097.60
|-6,214.12
|-833.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,631.75
|-18,564.24
|-1,508.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|6,296.94
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,665.19
|-18,564.24
|-1,508.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,665.19
|-18,564.24
|-1,508.44
|Equity Share Capital
|2,510.09
|510.09
|463.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.22
|-72.97
|-6.56
|Diluted EPS
|-8.22
|-72.97
|-6.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.03
|-72.97
|-6.56
|Diluted EPS
|6.03
|-72.97
|-6.51
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|32,877.59
|40,709.20
|7,882.56
|ii) Net NPA
|8,623.78
|11,114.72
|4,484.85
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.80
|18.87
|3.22
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.03
|5.97
|1.86
|Return on Assets %
|3.90
|-23.30
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
