you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore, down 49.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,270.54 crore in March 2020 down 49.31% from Rs. 2506.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,665.19 crore in March 2020 up 276.69% from Rs. 1,508.44 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2020 down 92.2% from Rs. 1,317.01 crore in March 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 28.10 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -57.71% returns over the last 6 months and -82.94% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,577.004,745.566,117.97
(b) Income on Investment514.97785.531,532.73
(c) Int. on balances With RBI23.4818.81135.70
(d) Others102.0089.0269.64
Other Income624.96658.52554.27
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,946.914,577.315,349.35
Employees Cost656.00665.19680.26
Other Expenses1,136.831,067.571,063.69
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies102.67-12.631,317.01
Provisions And Contingencies4,832.0224,765.733,658.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4,729.35-24,778.36-2,341.81
Tax-1,097.60-6,214.12-833.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,631.75-18,564.24-1,508.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items6,296.94----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,665.19-18,564.24-1,508.44
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,665.19-18,564.24-1,508.44
Equity Share Capital2,510.09510.09463.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.22-72.97-6.56
Diluted EPS-8.22-72.97-6.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.03-72.97-6.56
Diluted EPS6.03-72.97-6.51
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA32,877.5940,709.207,882.56
ii) Net NPA8,623.7811,114.724,484.85
i) % of Gross NPA16.8018.873.22
ii) % of Net NPA5.035.971.86
Return on Assets %3.90-23.30-1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 8, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank

