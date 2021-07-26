Yes Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,401.24 crore, down 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,401.24 crore in June 2021 down 26.59% from Rs. 1908.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.76 crore in June 2021 up 498.41% from Rs. 34.05 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 917.26 crore in June 2021 down 18.97% from Rs. 1,132.00 crore in June 2020.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)