Yes Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,401.24 crore, down 26.59% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yes Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,401.24 crore in June 2021 down 26.59% from Rs. 1908.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.76 crore in June 2021 up 498.41% from Rs. 34.05 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 917.26 crore in June 2021 down 18.97% from Rs. 1,132.00 crore in June 2020.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)

Yes Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,661.513,167.634,566.69
(b) Income on Investment617.38642.04764.00
(c) Int. on balances With RBI153.0493.6048.37
(d) Others92.0184.35106.95
Other Income1,086.77847.31636.61
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,122.703,003.063,577.33
Employees Cost669.59597.74664.91
Other Expenses901.161,052.41748.38
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies917.26181.721,132.00
Provisions And Contingencies644.505,239.591,083.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax272.76-5,057.8748.84
Tax69.00-1,266.9514.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities203.76-3,790.9234.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period203.76-3,790.9234.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates203.76-3,790.9234.05
Equity Share Capital5,010.985,010.982,510.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-1.510.03
Diluted EPS0.08-1.510.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-1.510.03
Diluted EPS0.08-1.510.03
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA28,505.9528,609.5332,702.70
ii) Net NPA9,454.949,813.368,157.50
i) % of Gross NPA15.6015.4117.30
ii) % of Net NPA5.785.884.96
Return on Assets %0.30-5.700.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yes Bank
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:33 am

