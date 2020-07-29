Yes Bank Consolidated June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,908.68 crore, down 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,908.68 crore in June 2020 down 16.23% from Rs. 2278.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in June 2020 down 64.37% from Rs. 95.56 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,132.00 crore in June 2020 down 41.59% from Rs. 1,938.01 crore in June 2019.

Yes Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2019.

Yes Bank shares closed at 11.90 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -71.12% returns over the last 6 months and -87.44% over the last 12 months.