Yes Bank Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,278.53 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,278.53 crore in June 2019 up 2.64% from Rs. 2219.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.56 crore in June 2019 down 92.45% from Rs. 1,265.67 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,938.01 crore in June 2019 down 21.42% from Rs. 2,466.33 crore in June 2018.

Yes Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.51 in June 2018.

Yes Bank shares closed at 237.05 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.