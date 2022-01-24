Yes Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,761.46 crore, down 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,761.46 crore in December 2021 down 31.22% from Rs. 2560.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.76 crore in December 2021 up 79.96% from Rs. 147.68 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 730.33 crore in December 2021 down 68% from Rs. 2,282.52 crore in December 2020.

Yes Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Yes Bank shares closed at 13.75 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.