Yatharth HOSP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.51 crore, up 39.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.51 crore in June 2023 up 39.11% from Rs. 111.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2023 up 73.12% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.17 crore in June 2023 up 60.53% from Rs. 26.27 crore in June 2022.

Yatharth HOSP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

Yatharth HOSP shares closed at 312.25 on August 17, 2023 (NSE)