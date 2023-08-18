English
    Yatharth HOSP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.51 crore, up 39.11% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.51 crore in June 2023 up 39.11% from Rs. 111.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2023 up 73.12% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.17 crore in June 2023 up 60.53% from Rs. 26.27 crore in June 2022.

    Yatharth HOSP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

    Yatharth HOSP shares closed at 312.25 on August 17, 2023 (NSE)

    Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.51143.79
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations154.51143.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost26.8425.04
    Depreciation6.878.26
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses86.2580.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5430.21
    Other Income0.760.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3030.89
    Interest5.935.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.3724.94
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax29.3724.94
    Tax10.337.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0417.32
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0417.32
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.0417.32
    Equity Share Capital634.94634.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.64
    Diluted EPS2.912.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.912.64
    Diluted EPS2.912.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

