Yashraj Contain Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 11.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in September 2021 up 11.93% from Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 83.85% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 73.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

Yashraj Contain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 3.94 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.24% returns over the last 6 months and 45.93% over the last 12 months.