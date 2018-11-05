Yashraj Contain Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 73.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in September 2018 up 73.56% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2018 up 175.13% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2018 up 636.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2017.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 3.00 on September 07, 2018 (BSE)