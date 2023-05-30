English
    Yashraj Contain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2023 down 285.24% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 84.47% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

    Yashraj Contain shares closed at 13.23 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.34% over the last 12 months.

    Yashraj Containeurs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.550.554.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.550.554.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.500.512.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.640.73
    Depreciation0.070.440.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.080.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-1.131.54
    Other Income0.970.970.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.18-0.161.57
    Interest6.370.120.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.20-0.281.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.20-0.281.40
    Tax-0.22---1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.98-0.283.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.98-0.283.23
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.52-0.171.90
    Diluted EPS-3.52-0.171.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.52-0.171.90
    Diluted EPS-3.52-0.171.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Yashraj Contain #Yashraj Containeurs
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:31 am