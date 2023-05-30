Yashraj Contain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2023 down 285.24% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 84.47% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 13.23 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.34% over the last 12 months.