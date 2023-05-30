Yashraj Contain Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2023 down 285.24% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 84.47% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.
Yashraj Contain shares closed at 13.23 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.34% over the last 12 months.
|Yashraj Containeurs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|0.55
|4.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|0.55
|4.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.51
|2.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.64
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.44
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.08
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-1.13
|1.54
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.97
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.16
|1.57
|Interest
|6.37
|0.12
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.20
|-0.28
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.20
|-0.28
|1.40
|Tax
|-0.22
|--
|-1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.98
|-0.28
|3.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.98
|-0.28
|3.23
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.52
|-0.17
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.52
|-0.17
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.52
|-0.17
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.52
|-0.17
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited