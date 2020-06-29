Yashraj Contain Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in March 2020 up 49.76% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 81.83% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020 down 79.9% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.

Yashraj Contain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2019.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 2.77 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)