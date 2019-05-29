Yashraj Contain Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in March 2019 down 38.78% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2019 up 4176.38% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019 up 88.35% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2018.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 2.32 on April 26, 2019 (BSE)