Yashraj Contain Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in June 2021 up 32.01% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 215.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 966.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 2.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.46% over the last 12 months.