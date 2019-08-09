Yashraj Contain Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 24.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2019 up 24.38% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2019 up 12825.76% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2019 up 10842.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 7.49 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)