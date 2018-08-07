Yashraj Contain standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.80 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.80 6.72 2.60 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.08 Total Income From Operations 4.80 6.72 2.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.70 3.54 1.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.08 0.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.42 0.49 0.24 Depreciation 0.08 0.09 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.64 0.59 0.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 1.92 -0.05 Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 1.97 0.01 Interest 0.05 2.06 2.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.09 -2.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.09 -2.03 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.09 -2.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.09 -2.03 Equity Share Capital 17.00 17.00 17.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.05 -1.22 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.05 -1.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.05 -1.22 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.05 -1.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.44 Share Holding (%) -- -- 25.99 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.13 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 10.68 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 7.91 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 1.12 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 89.32 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 66.10 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited