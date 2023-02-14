Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 92.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 92.46% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 66.27% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
Yashraj Contain shares closed at 14.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 182.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yashraj Containeurs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|1.10
|7.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|1.10
|7.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.51
|0.80
|5.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.74
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.55
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.97
|1.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.45
|0.79
|Interest
|0.12
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.45
|0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|0.45
|0.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.45
|0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.45
|0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.26
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.26
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.26
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.26
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
