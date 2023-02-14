 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 92.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 92.46% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 66.27% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Yashraj Containeurs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.55 1.10 7.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.55 1.10 7.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.51 0.80 5.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.74 0.70
Depreciation 0.44 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 -0.55 0.76
Other Income 0.97 1.00 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.45 0.79
Interest 0.12 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 0.45 0.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 0.45 0.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.45 0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.45 0.79
Equity Share Capital 17.00 17.00 17.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.26 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.26 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.26 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.26 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited