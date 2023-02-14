Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 92.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 92.46% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 66.27% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.