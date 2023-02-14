English
    Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 92.46% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 92.46% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 66.27% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    Yashraj Contain shares closed at 14.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 182.00% over the last 12 months.

    Yashraj Containeurs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.551.107.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.551.107.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.805.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.740.70
    Depreciation0.440.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-0.550.76
    Other Income0.971.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.450.79
    Interest0.12--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.280.450.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.280.450.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.450.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.450.79
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.260.46
    Diluted EPS-0.170.260.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.260.46
    Diluted EPS-0.170.260.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

