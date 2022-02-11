Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore, up 24.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore in December 2021 up 24.46% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 up 749.26% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 up 361.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 4.55 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)