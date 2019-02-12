Yashraj Contain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore, up 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore in December 2018 up 37.31% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 up 196.18% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2018 up 427.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Yashraj Contain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2017.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 3.00 on September 07, 2018 (BSE)