 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yasho Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore, up 41.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore in September 2022 up 41.94% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.43 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 25.19 crore in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 18.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.60 in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,770.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 34.92% over the last 12 months.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.75 183.45 134.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 190.75 183.45 134.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.04 128.94 90.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.32 -21.18 -8.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.05 9.00 8.14
Depreciation 5.04 4.88 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.41 35.77 22.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.53 26.04 18.72
Other Income 1.69 4.10 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.22 30.14 21.58
Interest 3.92 3.95 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.29 26.19 18.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.29 26.19 18.11
Tax 5.86 5.60 4.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.43 20.59 13.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.43 20.59 13.91
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.80 18.07 12.60
Diluted EPS 18.80 18.07 12.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.80 18.07 12.60
Diluted EPS 18.80 18.07 12.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yasho Industrie #Yasho Industries Ltd.
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.