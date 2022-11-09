English
    Yasho Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore, up 41.94% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore in September 2022 up 41.94% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.43 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 25.19 crore in September 2021.

    Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 18.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.60 in September 2021.

    Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,770.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 34.92% over the last 12 months.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.75183.45134.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.75183.45134.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.04128.9490.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.32-21.18-8.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.059.008.14
    Depreciation5.044.883.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4135.7722.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5326.0418.72
    Other Income1.694.102.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2230.1421.58
    Interest3.923.953.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2926.1918.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2926.1918.11
    Tax5.865.604.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.4320.5913.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4320.5913.91
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8018.0712.60
    Diluted EPS18.8018.0712.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8018.0712.60
    Diluted EPS18.8018.0712.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm