Yasho Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore, up 41.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.75 crore in September 2022 up 41.94% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.43 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 25.19 crore in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 18.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.60 in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,770.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 34.92% over the last 12 months.